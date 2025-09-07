Marcus on AI

Pramodh Mallipatna
2h

In addition to the compute and energy costs, if true cost of data were to be factored in, I think the foundational model companies can not be profitable for a long long time. I have captured the math on the cost in this article -

The True Cost of AI: $1.5B, 500K Books, and a Broken Promise

https://open.substack.com/pub/pramodhmallipatna/p/the-true-cost-of-ai-15b-500000-books

Tom
1h

Is GenAI the final sugar rush before the Great Simplification?

The tech Elite would like us to believe there is this new magical technology that will solve the major problems we face as a civilization including disease, energy shortages, and climatological and ecological breakdown. But behind the scenes many of them are constructing luxury bunkers in remote locations which is why I say pay attention to what they do not what they say!

Instead of city-sized data centers, what it would have taken was a species-level awakening of wisdom, cooperation, and long-term thinking unprecedented in human history to seriously address these problems. It would have meant voluntarily choosing a simpler, smaller world to avoid a forced and catastrophic simplification later.

The fundamental predicament is this: Growth-based civilization is a temporary state. It is a bubble on the long chart of human history. This is the bubble made possible by the one-off “carbon pulse”, and it will pop. The only meaningful choice our species ever had was whether to deflate the bubble slowly with care or to let it burst violently.

Propagandized and manipulated by a rapacious Elite, it appears we have chosen the latter. The great work of the coming decades is no longer to "save" this system, but to create small pockets of resilience, to preserve knowledge, and to practice compassion—to be the stewards of the embers that will be needed in the long, simplified night that is to come.

Sadly, we chose the path of short-term thinking and hyper-individualism. The 1970s was the last time we had the energy surplus and the warning signs to make the choice. We chose more. We chose growth. We chose complexity.

And now, the bill is coming due—the GenAI bubble is a signpost on the road to a future that resembles our collective past more than it does a grand space opera.

