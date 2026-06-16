As I predicted here in January 2024, with everybody building the same thing, there can be no moat:

That’s been catching to OpenAI ever since. The numbers don’t lie.

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And it’s not just the dwindling market share. Microsoft was for a long time OpenAI’s biggest backer, but they have increasingly backing away.

Today they apparently just distanced themselves even further:

When your biggest investor starts openly contemplating outsourcing your main product to China, it is what they call in business a strong negative signal.

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Sometimes of course bad things come in threes.

The third bad thing is that Ed Zitron just reported that OpenAI is burning money even faster than people thought:

You can’t multiply your losses every year by 8x (or even close) for very long.

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To be sure, Washington might succeed in knee-capping Anthropic, rescuing Josh Kushner’s investment in OpenAI:

But if Washington doesn’t succeed in killing of Anthropic, and instead actually inadvertently helps them, as I joked here…

.. then I’ll stand by this set of predictions from two weeks ago…

… except to say that another dark horse bidder is Elon. Wouldn’t that be an interesting twist?