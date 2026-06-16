Marcus on AI

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Lex Ovi's avatar
Lex Ovi
2h

I feel like the Microsoft interest in DeepSeek is such a signal. Many valley tech companies are already building their AI on open source, if Microsoft jumps in and everyone figures out that running V4 natively is significantly cheaper, and the actual performance difference is negligible (I’m sure whilst Fable 5 was available, it could do awesome thing things, however 99.9% of my use case was covered with mostly Sonnet and a bit of Opus), why WOULDNT you do it.

Made even worse by one of the biggest data centre pushers themselves realising maybe it’s not all necessary, could finally change things.

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TheAISlop's avatar
TheAISlop
3h

Google has 13 products with over a billion users. Many produce cash, cash and more cash. OpenAI has an albotross around its neck. Anthropic found THE niche, the question is will it matter

Especially in about 12 months when ever model basically is sonnet 4.6 or better in quality. People will choose the cheapest.

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