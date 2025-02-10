A whole lot of boldfaced named are gathered in Paris right now to discuss AI. I am not there, but from everything I can tell far afar, it’s become an absolute train wreck, displeasing almost everyone, for different, and somewhat conflicting reasons.

Even before the event started there many complaints about a leaked draft of a statement that the summit wrote in advance and planned to release:

Regulatory capture seemed huge:

People like FLI’s Max Tegmark were irate:

And at least two major countries looked like they indeed would not sign on:

Retweeting the same, David Lawrence didn’t hold back:

Meanwhile, Miles Brundage memed the whole thing:

Perhaps the only person grinning, at least briefly, was Macron:

§

I tend to agree with those that feel that the draft should not be signed. It would accomplish little, and let too many people off the hook, allowing them to say that they had addressed AI risks without actually doing all that much.

Considering all the big names that were assembled, this all feels like a wasted opportunity.

Better luck, for all of us, next time, I hope.

