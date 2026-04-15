Marcus on AI

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Xian's avatar
Xian
9h

We live in a world where nonsense is done seriously, and serious things are done like nonsense. 🤣🤣

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Jasmine R's avatar
Jasmine R
9h

It makes no sense for their stock to jump. They just declared that their business is dead and they're switching to a totally unrelated industry that they have no experience with or expertise in! Investors should be confused and deeply worried, not enthusiastic!

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