Marcus on AI

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Benjamin Riley's avatar
Benjamin Riley
4h

Thank you for sharing this story, Gary, it's been restorative to me to have so many people learn a little about my dad. I know you've been grieving the loss of your mother recently as well.

It's been interesting to see the public response to Teddy's reporting on what happened. If you peruse the comments on the NYT, there are many doctors who express frustration at the unreliability of the tools. For example:

"As a primary care physician, I have used AI tools to explore possible causes of difficult to diagnose patient symptoms. While helpful in bringing forth diagnosis that might have been missed, as one drills down on how to manage a particular disease I have seen it confidently assert erroneous conclusions. When I point out the scientific inconsistencies of what it has asserted it reverts to sycophantic praise for my intelligence and abruptly changes its recommendations. What worries me is that I was only able to spot it's inaccuracies because of my depth of knowledge and experience in the subject, something that the average user does not have."

Likewise, people who've used LLMs to "self diagnose" their treatment report very mixed results. It's not that everyone has a bad experience, but when they do, the magnitude of the mistake is worrying. For example:

"I found real comfort and value in the AI responses. You can't just message your doctor at 11 p.m. and get an immediate answer as to why you're experiencing some new and confusing symptom. So I get how AI can become a trusted medical 'friend.' However, at the end of the day, AI was completely wrong about my diagnosis. In fact, out of probably 20 different possibilities it listed, my real condition was never an option it presented."

It is mystifying to me that we are conducting this mass experiment on society at scale. We don't allow anything like this with medical drugs, yet we seem to be ok with just watching to see what happens with AI.

And in my father's case, it brought him great pain, and death.

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Amy A's avatar
Amy A
4hEdited

Do people who think that chatbots are conscious also believe that airplanes are birds?

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