NVidia is down significantly more this year (23.4%) than the S&P (11.5%). Tariffs have driven down the market as a whole, but NVidia’s sharp decline is notable. One reason may be that it is starting to become clear that GenAI is not delivering the ROI (return on investment) people expected. In his newsletter, The Information’s Jon Victor just reported a new Salesforce survey worth noting:

With “GPT-5” level models remaining elusive, this picture may not change enormously in the near-term. GenAI is pitched as (near) AGI, but reliability problems persist, limiting how well it can be used in practice.