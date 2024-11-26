This just in: Microsoft is apparently, at least for some Office subscribers, maybe most, scraping private documents.

A colleague just alerted me to this impotant post on LinkedIn:

I don’t know what fraction of subscribers are affected. In my own case, I see that this setting was on – surely not by deliberate choice:

I switched it off (a restart is required after that).

If you have anything at all private or sensitive in Office documents, you might want to do the same. [For the US MS Office products: <Application Name> (top menu bar) => Settings... => Privacy => unselect "Turn on optional connected experiences".]

This sort of tactic isn’t even new. LinkedIn pulled a similar stunt in September.

Every big tech company is desperate for training data, and we can expect more companies following the same sly opt-out playbook, hiding what is going in obscure settings and Terms of Service nobody reads.

Be on your guard; it’s going to happen a lot.

Speaking of which, moments ago a close friend just sent me this:

The key point of my recent book Taming Silicon Valley is directly relevant here: none of us stand any chance against big tech unless we stand together.

If we don’t, they will walk all over all of us.

