Marcus on AI

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Aaron Turner's avatar
Aaron Turner
12h

If Richard Dawkins can be fooled by an LLM-based chatbot, then the lay population has no chance.

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
12h

Yeah, I’ve read books that talk like people do, too.

But I never tried to make love to one…

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