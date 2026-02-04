Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
5h

Do people like Altman really believe that computer chips can emulate and even surpass 4 billion years of evolution that resulted in the creation of human (self) consciousness, that we still have no idea how it actually works? The arrogance, the hubris and ultimately, the greed that drives it..

Reply
Share
9 replies
Jan Steen's avatar
Jan Steen
5h

Scaling didn't make the dinosaurs smarter.

Reply
Share
1 reply
49 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture