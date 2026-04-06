Marcus on AI

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Gary Marcus
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In the emailed version of the newsletter there was a glitch in the link. Try https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2026/04/13/sam-altman-may-control-our-future-can-he-be-trusted

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Graham dePenros's avatar
Graham dePenros
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My concerns about Altman run as deep as yours. I have read multiple accounts of his behaviours right from his earliest days, especially in Karen Hao's Empire of AI and also nods to his behaviour in many other books where he isn't the central character, but when he is mentioned, it's normally in the context of deceit and unwillingness to be, even on the most basic topics, truthful.

His tendency toward, as you rightly put it, deflection, is omnipresent. He is and has been almost definitely schooled in the deny-deflect tactics of the Intel agencies because he is a connoisseur of its deployment.

I honestly cannot see a future where individuals like him have the ability to make decisions about existential threats to our society.

This problem of Altman is just a small glimpse into the wider problem of the tiny number of incredibly powerful individuals who control all of the AI theatre that we are meant to take up like children being spoon-fed.

It is an insult to our intelligence every time I hear him or Hossabis or Amodei or the current and former folks at Palantir and their ideologies and their conceptual values around moral issues.

It's incredible and all of that sitting alongside what we don't know is going on in China at the same time, the culture in China has, as per Kai-Fu Lee's account of it in AI Superpowers, become as cut-throat and as nihilistic as Silicon Valley.

Therefore we can only imagine what's going on over there. It is truly a really worrying situation, and I don't think that overstates it in any way or fashion.

I will now go and read the New Yorker article and see what they have to say.

All the very best,

Graham.

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