On a hiking trip once, three decades ago, I accidentally coined (but failed to trademark) the phrase “self-modern, post-parody”.

I think I have finally found a use for it.

Want another example? Here, fully modern and way beyond parody, is Sam Altman — whose company, mind you, has never turned a profit — promising to use AI to capture the value of a large fraction of the entire universe (the earth’s light cone, to be exact).

It’s almost as if the AI community wants to satire itself.

Or how about this?

And when it is not satirizing itself, big tech is regularly and predictably falling on its face, the same way, over and over again, with ever larger amounts of money.

Funny name - Behemoth - for absolutely massive model that so far isn’t working. Wikipedia helpfully traces the term to a “primeval chaos-monster” in the Book of Job. What could possibly go wrong?

Speaking of chaos monsters, Elon promised us that Grok 3 would be genius level:

But why pick on Elon in particular?

Here’s OpenAI’s o3 (you know, the one that Tyler Cowen confidently declared was AGI), with problems of its own:

via Phil Libin

Consumers are starting to catch on:

Posted on x by @iwillleeavenow, 13 May 2025

