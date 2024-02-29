A serious and instructive medical error from the GenAI search engine Perplexity below, sent to me by a reader of this Substack, with permission to share.
The question was whether it would be ok to sit at a computer after open-heart surgery. Feel free to try to guess the error.
In the reader’s words
I just had open heart surgery (misformed valve -- I am doing fine). I was curious and asked Perplexity if it was OK to sit at a computer and work. Its recommendations on stretching would potentially aggravate the sternum repair and maybe even delay bone knitting, which is very serious and would result in another surgery.
How did this happen? What’s gone wrong?
Let’s call this kind of mess generative pastische: sound advice for the particular circumstance (sternotomy) has been combined with generic advice (about ergonomics) that would sensible in other circumstances but deeply problematic here.
Yet another reason why we should never trust today’s chatbots.
Gary Marcus has been warning about the potential for LLMs to provide dangerous advice for a long time. He remains concerned.
p.s. Shortly after I sent yesterday’s note on OpenAI’s latest woes, it was revealed that they are also under SEC investigation. It’s almost impossible to keep up.
The statistical nature of these machines is revealed I've noticed, when trying out ChatGPT for low-level editing of text: it tends to wander away from the task the longer it's allowed to generate answers. It has no real internal coherence. I had to keep telling it over again what it's job was exactly.
This lack of true internal coherence was dramatically revealed the other day when it went bonkers for 6 hours. 😆
Big fan of your work! But not the best example (I’m a cardiologist). 1)Instructions not that crazy despite what pt said. trunk rotations are ok as long as arms close to chest. Nothing about arm exercises were recommended. 2)pts after cardiac surgery are inundated w instructions from OT, PT, written, etc. So why even ask a bot? 3) I could not come close to reproducing the output. And no matter how u ask, you always get the boiler plate “ but ask your provider for specific instructions…”. 4) what was on reference 5?? 5) activity recommendations change over time. 2 wks vs 2mos.