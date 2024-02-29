A serious and instructive medical error from the GenAI search engine Perplexity below, sent to me by a reader of this Substack, with permission to share.

The question was whether it would be ok to sit at a computer after open-heart surgery. Feel free to try to guess the error.

In the reader’s words

I just had open heart surgery (misformed valve -- I am doing fine). I was curious and asked Perplexity if it was OK to sit at a computer and work. Its recommendations on stretching would potentially aggravate the sternum repair and maybe even delay bone knitting, which is very serious and would result in another surgery.

How did this happen? What’s gone wrong?

Let’s call this kind of mess generative pastische: sound advice for the particular circumstance (sternotomy) has been combined with generic advice (about ergonomics) that would sensible in other circumstances but deeply problematic here.

Yet another reason why we should never trust today’s chatbots.

Gary Marcus has been warning about the potential for LLMs to provide dangerous advice for a long time. He remains concerned.

p.s. Shortly after I sent yesterday’s note on OpenAI’s latest woes, it was revealed that they are also under SEC investigation. It’s almost impossible to keep up.