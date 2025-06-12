Marcus on AI

Bruce Olsen
1d

Not to pile on, but...

I was doing some carpentry yesterday and did my usual type of entry into google: ".157 in 16ths" which has always returned correct results. But their "AI Overview" piped in first, and informed me that .157 was equal to 1 and 9/16 which I can't even.

It then proceeded to display laughably detailed--and wrong--instructions for performing the conversion.

I was finally informed that .157 inches (I never mentioned inches in the query, btw) was roughly equal to 5/32 (not 16ths but close in value) AND 13/16, which is closer than 1 9/16 but really?

That's 2 wrong answers (or more) from 1 simple query.

I'll post it if anyone is interested.

Edit: added link: https://open.substack.com/pub/thesabot/p/when-size-matters

Pramodh Mallipatna
1d

I have read another reason in some discussions. Apple is lagging behind in AI and hence writing this paper to bring the hype down 😀 it’s almost in the realm of conspiracy theory!

Sharing my latest article related to the topic.

Can Data Alone Make Machines Think

https://open.substack.com/pub/pramodhmallipatna/p/can-data-alone-make-machines-think

