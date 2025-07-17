Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
21m

Very troubling content. Good to know it will now be part of the Pentagon.

BTW, I notice there wasn't a direct answer to your final question.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Gary Marcus
RJ Robinson's avatar
RJ Robinson
18m

Ummm... After all your astute analyses of exactly how current AIs work, why are you having such a conversation with Grok, as though you can have a real discussion with this or any other LLM for that matter?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Gary Marcus and others
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Marcus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture