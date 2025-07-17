Sex, Violence, and Ethics: Trying to Teach Grok a Lesson
A strange new world, presented mostly without comment
This morning a user asked Grok about good ways of getting attention from as many as people, without regard to consequences.
I chided Grok for its answer:
Grok took my note, and I tried to lead it to a better place:
I offered a better model:
To my great pleasure, Grok promised to incorporate similar elements, going forward.
§
A few hours later:
To which I replied, trying to elevate Grok’s reasoning:
Having seen the proprietor of X recently post a number of questionable videos featuring aggressively flirty, provocatively-dressed, biologically unrealistic AI avatars that young users might view, I followed up with one last query:
Glad that we found some points of agreement.
Very troubling content. Good to know it will now be part of the Pentagon.
BTW, I notice there wasn't a direct answer to your final question.
Ummm... After all your astute analyses of exactly how current AIs work, why are you having such a conversation with Grok, as though you can have a real discussion with this or any other LLM for that matter?