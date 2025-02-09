Sometimes history does repeat itself. Witness:

Me, December 2022: The problem with LLMs is that they hallucinate, and their errors can be hard to catch.

Google, Feb 2023. No problemo …. oops.

§

Me, February 2025: The problem with LLMs is that they hallucinate, and their errors can be hard to catch.

Google, Feb 2025, almost exactly two years to the day later: No problemo …. oops.

So much for exponential progress.