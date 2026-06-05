Marcus on AI

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Stu's avatar
Stu
14h

Just like we're 5-10 years away from nuclear fusion, and always will be.

Sorry but these guys are charlatans.

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Dave's avatar
Dave
13h

These guys are so close to losing the connectionist blinders. So close. Software Engineering culture tends to try to squeeze everything possible out of a paradigm before it tries another.

The next step is just getting them to accept there's forms of reasoning beyond "exclusively inductive" or "CFOL is all there is" (which has caused its own AI winters). Coupling a semantic web that can generate sentences to a set of reasoning kits - relevance logic, abduction, paraconsistent logic, etc. - and a set of facts isn't that much of a stretch.

We do it all the time in data warehousing. I'm slowly pulling my local software engineers in the same direction.

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