Marcus on AI

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Dakara's avatar
Dakara
21m

Yep, 100%

AI allows you to easily scale the volume of output. However, it doesn't allow you to easily scale things of value.

Businesses measuring productivity gains by LOC (lines of code) are likely reading the wrong signal which is going to eventually be quite painful.

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
10m

Apparently, more than 50% of ALL Internet traffic is generated by Bots, so quantity trumps quality and in any case, how do you measure quality? Apps sold to users? Income generated? Neither actually measure real value added to society as a whole.

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