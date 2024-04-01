🤯

Holy shit! OpenAI just gave me sneak preview early access to GPT-5 (to do some red-teaming) — and it’s incredible!

What really makes me is happy is that they let me look at the training data, too, so I could do proper tests of its generalization. This thing is LIT!

And wow, there is now an option to run purely on licensed data, so artists and writers are fairly compensated.

And I haven’t spotted a single hallucination or boneheaded error, yet.

I have to say I am impressed. And so thrilled that they are back to being Open, too. 🥂

Just wow! Can’t wait to write more about this.

Gary Marcus hopes you will read all the way to the end.

P.S. This entire message was written and posted on April Fool’s Day. We can only hope that someday some of it comes true.