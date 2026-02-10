Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Xian's avatar
Xian
2h

Right now, setting up new data centers is increasingly concerning…

They concentrate enormous energy use and release large amounts of waste heat continuously, which can intensify local heat-island effects and strain power grids. As AI workloads scale, these facilities no longer behave like neutral infrastructure but like permanent industrial heat sources. Without careful siting, cleaner energy, and heat-reuse strategies, data centers risk solving digital problems while quietly creating environmental ones.

Reply
Share
3 replies
alwayscurious's avatar
alwayscurious
2h

This is playing out just like the housing scam 20 years ago, delaying the inevitable pop. Meanwhile, top players continue gathering wealth while accountability will be placed on the laps of average Joe's pension plan holders

Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture