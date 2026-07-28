Marcus on AI

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Srini Pagidyala's avatar
Srini Pagidyala
1d

Can't learn continuously. Can't adapt autonomously. Can't reliably revise its own beliefs. Can't build durable knowledge from experience. Can't compound intelligence through use. Can't consistently distinguish truth from plausible fiction.

Yet it hallucinates, burns planetary-scale compute, demands constant inference, frequent retraining, external memory, retrieval layers, agent scaffolding, human supervision, and ever-larger infrastructure just to keep improving utility.

Every new capability arrives with another layer of compute, complexity, cost, and babysitting.

And somehow this is the singularity.

Sure. We've reached it.

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D.S.'s avatar
D.S.
1d

The first rule of Singularity is: you always talk about Singularity.

The second rule of Singularity is: you ALWAYS talk about Singularity!

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