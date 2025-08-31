Marcus on AI

Saty Chary
Hi Gary, nice flashback to those two movies, and sadly funny collection of fails. Thank you for cataloging all these, they will serve as a useful collection for posterity!

What if we reconsider them ALL as fails - because that's what they are. Some (even many, most) could be useful fails, the rest, useless. They 'fail' to know ANYTHING about the world, the "know" not a single thing about any word's meaning, or any other symbol's meaning [math, code, music, chemical formulae, art..]. They only "know" token ordering (even that, not really, they are made to calculate it using mini nuclear power plants, literally).

GenAI, no matter how much it "reasons" (the most absurd misuse of a term ever) via "tokens" (results of dot products), has a snowball's chance in hell (including that very metaphor!!) of having ANY understanding of ANYTHING, let alone the physical world!!!! WE do - how? By living in it, including being able to live an entire life without needing to compute a SINGLE dot product. GenAI needs "modular" fission reactors, the brain needs... a Pop Tart. How much more delusional would we need to be, to claim they are equivalent?

100% of all existing AI is fake (no direct physical experience), and LLM/RAG/AgenticAI/GenAI isn't a magical exception... Neuromorphic chips are a tad bit better - first floor as opposed to the ground floor, on a journey to the moon (another metaphor that so called AI has zero clue about!). No clue about 'zero', 'clue' either, lol.

PS: 'World model' - one of the biggest oxy'moron's ever; so is 'GenAI' [which simply computes numbers].

Paul Topping
It is interesting that we seem to be able to build a statistical model of AI-generated images in our brains after seeing quite a few. As with AI-generated text, we get a "feel" for the kind of mistakes it makes. One develops an intuitive feel for the things it gets right and wrong. So will we learn to like this AI "style"? Let's hope not.

