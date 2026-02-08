Sure, tech stocks might have dropped a bunch this week, but the big news is that Anthropic is running its first Super Bowl ad, lampooning OpenAI’s recent decision to sell ads in ChatGPT searches. (According to the ad, “Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude.”)

Even Sam Altman admits that it’s funny:

From what I gather, OpenAI will run some ads, too.

In the Super Bowl spirit, I have outlined today’s match-ups below. As you can see, the two big private LLM companies, although superficially similar, are actually quite different. Or at least I think that’s what you can see? Hmm….

Kidding aside, I do think there are some real differences. OpenAI gave lip service to AI regulation at the US Senate; Anthropic actually supports regulation. And Anthropic is (so far as I can tell) doing a better job of supporting its business customers.

But at the end of the day, it’s a bit of Coke vs Pepsi: two slightly different products (with their own sets of loyal fans) fighting tooth and nail for more or less the same market.

Small wonder that they are now turning to ads.