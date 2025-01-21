Share this postMarcus on AIThe 2023 White House Executive Order on AI has Been RescindedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe 2023 White House Executive Order on AI has Been RescindedGary MarcusJan 21, 202528Share this postMarcus on AIThe 2023 White House Executive Order on AI has Been RescindedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore92ShareSee here. So much for Elon Musk’s concerns about AI Safety?28Share this postMarcus on AIThe 2023 White House Executive Order on AI has Been RescindedCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore92Share
It’s unfortunate. But the good news is that state laws—such as California’s AI safety act (SB 1047)—typically take precedence over presidential executive orders.
Definitely the AI item is tiny potatoes. Not that anybody gave a damn about that order in any case.