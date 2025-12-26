Marcus on AI

Xian
20h

In the Harry Potter world, magic looks limitless, yet JK Rowling quietly draws a hard boundary. No matter how powerful you are, you cannot create food from nothing. Magic rearranges reality, but it never replaces effort, matter, or time.

That rule is not fantasy. It is physics dressed as folklore.

A lot of people talk about AI as if it abolishes limits. As if intelligence alone can replace labor, or lived experience. As if value can appear instantly just because something is generated on a screen.

But AI does not create substance. It recombines what already exists. The Roman aqueducts carried water brilliantly, but they could not create the spring. Every tool magnifies what you feed it. Garbage in, garbage out. Genius in, genius scaled.

Magic has limits. So does intelligence, artificial or otherwise. Respect them, or watch everything coherent collapse into noise.

Doug Tarnopol
20h

So, to review, we wasted a global Green New Deal’s worth of cash on a tech we knew beforehand, in principle, couldn't deliver what it promised in order to get that global Green New Deal’s worth of cash while adding materially, not just via opportunity cost, to emissions in order to crash the economy which will entrench the fascism most of these idiot tech lords support and increasingly, in support thereof, program their algos to propagandize. And I didn’t mention destroying copyright, mass layoffs, or water.

Slow clap!

