Marcus on AI

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Dean's avatar
Dean
1d

In 6 to 12 months, criminals will no longer need to commit crimes anymore. They'll be able to do what they always wanted to do, make poetry, paint, or just spend more time with their families.

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11 replies by Gary Marcus and others
Doug Tarnopol's avatar
Doug Tarnopol
1d

They took a break from sane-washing Trump?

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