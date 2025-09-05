A brief update:

Some battles no longer need fighting. The notion on which this Substack was founded in May 2022 — that LLM scaling would not bring us to AGI — has gone mainstream. Even Palantir’s CEO Alex Karp, has apparently gone full Gary Marcus:

Perhaps I also no longer need to warn people that the idea that coding would disappear soon is bullshit. Anyone remember this prediction from Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei back in March? Some journalists I could name seem to take it seriously at the time. (I didn’t, instead calling it fantasy.) It was. Even the generally pro industry The Information now sees that:

The concerns about potential copyright violations that Reid Southen and I expressed here in and at greater length in the IEEE Spectrum in January 2024 continue almost two years later to be a problem. Disney cited our work extensively in their June lawsuit, premised on exactly our concerns. Yesterday Warner filed a similar suit (also drawing heavily on my work with Southen). As far as I know, the problem of wildly derivative outputs has not gone away. (All the replies we got on Twitter at the time about how the problem could be easily rectified were, as usual, nonsense.)