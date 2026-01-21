Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Koors's avatar
Tim Koors
2d

Watched the interview before you promoted it on substack and it was a good interview. Eisman had a general understanding of AI and LLMs but you provided a more detailed and nuanced understanding as well as some history to those who listen to the interview. I will recommend it to friends and acquaintances looking for an explanation of the current situation and future prospects.

Reply
Share
Helen Christy's avatar
Helen Christy
2d

A corking interview 👌

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture