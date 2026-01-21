The Big Short meets Marcus on AI
Word about the massive problems facing generative AI is spreading
Steve Eisman, an influential money manager famously played by Steve Carrel in the film The Big Short, and well known for having presciently shorting the subprime mortgage market, just had me on his podcast.
From what I gather, our episode is making the rounds in the financial world. I thought it was a great interview. You can watch it here:
Watched the interview before you promoted it on substack and it was a good interview. Eisman had a general understanding of AI and LLMs but you provided a more detailed and nuanced understanding as well as some history to those who listen to the interview. I will recommend it to friends and acquaintances looking for an explanation of the current situation and future prospects.
A corking interview 👌