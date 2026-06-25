Marcus on AI

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Amy A's avatar
Amy A
21h

As I told someone at work yesterday, they have no moat and no business model, but they do have alllll the money.

As Karen Hao pointed out, it was in their interests to believe that scale is all you need. We need all the money to build AI god, and everyone who believes us can take a cut, hey Goldman 👋 Hey VCs 👋

I hope it is slow instead of a crash, maybe it will hit us all with less velocity.

It seems like, while insisting that we must do this before China, they just handed all our IP to China via their lack of moat. Sigh.

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David Cotton's avatar
David Cotton
1d

We'll see I guess, markets are unpredictable.

Any of the businesses involved in the ML & LLM investment bubble (eg Micron) with better earnings, where they're just selling hardware to intermediaries, but there's no end user demand to ever actually pay for it...

Are just making the investment bubble and its consequences worse and worse... More losses for someone coming in future...

This insanity has carried on for 3+ years already, so you would be a fool to guess exactly when it'll end.

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