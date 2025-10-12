Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Roberts's avatar
David Roberts
3d

"I rarely fan boy but this moment was truly special"

Indeed. Fanboy away, says I. I certainly would have.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TheAISlop's avatar
TheAISlop
3d

Thank you for your continued push for better science.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Marcus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture