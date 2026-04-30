Marcus on AI

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Natalia's avatar
Natalia
17hEdited

Because they expect they will not have to pay for it. Just like walmart pioneered having the taxpayer pay for their employee's health care, these folks expect the taxpayer to pay for their (expected new labor, AKA AI) costs as well. We will be paying thru local incentives, higher utility bills, and eventual bailouts.

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Tim Koors's avatar
Tim Koors
17h

You can sell the sizzle for only so long before folks start wondering where the meat is. Sooner or later there will be a "where's the beef" moment for AI and it may be sooner than many think.

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