Marcus on AI

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noneyo's avatar
noneyo
20h

Futility. Substitute "social media" for "AI" in this piece and it could have been published in 2002. Wisdom, caution, and foresight do not win over greed in our system.

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Larry Jewett's avatar
Larry Jewett
21h

Sam Altman, Dario Amodei and other CEOs regularly claim that AI is going to put everyone out of work.

Who could ever have guessed that people might not like that?

The AI CEOs are their own worst enemy.

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