Excellent brief but focused interview on the risks of massive bets on hyperscaling, with Zachary Karabell; keynote earlier this week at Web Summit:

More technical; also excellent: why we so badly need neurosymbolic AI and world models, and why software verification is more important than ever in the LLM era. A spicy fireside chat hosted by Will Wilson, CEO of Antithesis, from the lively conference Bug Bash 2026, “A conference on extracting reliable software from the slop factory”: