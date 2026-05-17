Marcus on AI

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Gary Marcus's avatar
Gary Marcus
3h

is there a good set of links on the assumptions hyperscalers have med about depreciation?

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Aaron Turner's avatar
Aaron Turner
3hEdited

Great stuff, Gary -- you've been busy! (Also, great meeting you at TAIS in Oxford!)

I cover many of these issues (the fundamental cognitive inadequacy of LLM-based chatbots (and why this will never be fixed by scaling), the construction of fully-interpretable world models via continuous learning, and neurosymbolic architecture for AGI) in my paper "Gold-Standard AGI: Outer AGI Superalignment", which I have just submitted to the Springer journal AI & Ethics.

At 214 pages (including 534 references), I admit that my paper may be a little daunting to read -- considering the very high stakes (the future of all humanity for all eternity), I felt that I needed to address every sub-problem as clearly and thoroughly as possible. However, I do believe it’s possible to get at least the gist from reading the Introduction and Conclusion sections alone.

A preprint of the paper (which took me ~8 years to develop) is available here: https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.16876832. The next paper in the sequence (on inner AGI superalignment) is already in my head — I just hope it doesn’t take another 8 years! :-)

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