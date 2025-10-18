First slowly, and then all at once, dreams of LLMs bringing us to the cusp of AGI have fallen apart. The last few months have been devastating:

• June, 2025: the Apple reasoning paper confirmed that even with “reasoning”, LLMs still can’t solve distribution shift, the core Achille’s heel in neural networks that I have been writing about for nearly 30 years. Several other papers, include the ASU “Mirage“ paper quickly extended this finding.

• August, 2025: GPT-5 came late and fell short.

• September, 2025: Turing Award winner Rich Sutton, known best for RL and his “bitter lesson” thanked me for my critiques of LLMs and agreed. Seismic. (And astonishingly gracious!)

• October, 2025: Andrej Karpathy, a widely-respected machine learning expert who once ran AI for Tesla and twice worked for OpenAI, just said agents aren’t anywhere close, and that AGI is a decade away.

• October, 2025: Nobel Laureate and Google DeepMind Sir Demis Hassabis just blew up some wildly overhyped claims from OpenAI’s Sebastien Bubeck about math. Researcher/Hyperbolic Labs CTO Yuchen Jin explains:

Embarrassing indeed.

LLMs have their place, but anyone expecting the current paradigm to be close to AGI is delusional.

