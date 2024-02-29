A few weeks ago, I wrote an essay on ten of the challenges I expected OpenAI to face this year.

Things just got worse. Here’s some of what’s happened in the last two weeks.

👉 Sora demo blows minds but fails basic physics and biology

👉 One of OpenAI’s best known researchers, Andrej Karpathy, co-lead on the new agent project, departs

👉 ChatGPT has a mostly unexplained 6 hour (?) meltdown

👉 Google and Mistral close the gap w GPT-4

👉 New results from Subbarao Kambhapati cast doubts on the robustness of chain of thought prompting

👉 Two new lawsuits again them have just been filed, one specifically on copyright and the other a broader class action

👉 Microsoft starts seeing other startups

Still no word on new board members so far as I know. Whoever joins will have to lot to consider.

— Gary Marcus