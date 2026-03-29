Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
9hEdited

Apparently, knowing what to say is more important than actually knowing. What has been the outcome of those real world tests with LLMs being the determinator of what treatment is required, if any? Maybe, there are patients at large who should now be re-examined.

Reply
Share
Stephen Schiff's avatar
Stephen Schiff
9h

It would be hilarious were it not for the fact that it will be widely ignored. Thanks, Gary!

Reply
Share
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture