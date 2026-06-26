Marcus on AI

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Leonardo E Ross's avatar
Leonardo E Ross
1d

Sharp, thanks for sharing this.

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Les Barclays's avatar
Les Barclays
1d

On OpenAI's IPO delay: This is good and bad simultaneously.

Good: their current IPO timeline is far too compressed and they're racing to do so much in a short period of time, it buys them time to try and improve financials - valuation, profitability, etc - before finally releasing their S-1.

Bad: they need the money now because of the cash they're burning and IPOs are the final frontier for a company with OpenAI’s valuation to do that, their financials weren't good + attracts more public scrutiny from investors (they can hide a little longer), SpaceX's IPO may have sucked the oxygen (liquidity) out of the markets for now, hence Google frontrunning them with the $85bn equity raise. Also Anthropic have better numbers + a non-zero chance of reaching profitability, even if it’s small.

Sarah Friar was ultimately right with wanting to float OpenAI in 2027, but she can’t walk back that “looking for a government backstop” comment back in Nov ‘25.

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