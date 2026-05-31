Marcus on AI

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
2h

How many times does it have to be said and why are allegedly intelligent people spouting such garbage? It's just fucking SOFTWARE! And you don't have to be the Pope to figure it out.

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steveylang's avatar
steveylang
3hEdited

I missed that pretty sharp description by the Pope. It seems odd that Hinton would make this category error. It’s like speculating that vision models can really ‘see’ (and are thus conscious too?)

It’s useful UI as a kayfabe, but people are falling for the presentation.

Quick note- the link to your previous Richard Dawkins piece is incorrect- it links to the Pope’s statement.

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