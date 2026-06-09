Marcus on AI

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Ed Shannon's avatar
Ed Shannon
10h

As Charlie Munger once said “show me the incentive and I’ll show you the outcome.”

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Gerald Harris's avatar
Gerald Harris
10h

Gary, this is sooo good! What you are pointing out is so valuable. Watching how the game is being played is something not everyone can do, so I appreciate you doing this. The possibility of a massive pump-and-dump on the public needs to be pointed out. There appears to be a lot of analysts questioning the finances of the LLM companies and perhaps efforts like your and theirs can protect the public. OpenAI's CFO is questioning whether the company is ready for an IPO by releasing its actual financial performance using GAAP.

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