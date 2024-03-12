Anyone remember this piece?

We are starting to see some signs in that direction. The WSJ recently reported that Microsoft Copilot was perhaps underwhelming some customers.

Today Stephanie Palazzolo The Information asked:

A longer story there (that she pointed to in the above)) was full of quotes from people trying to ratchet back expectations:

All of which raises a question: why $7T, if the ROI isn’t yet clear? I gave one answer, Dave Troy another; both might have an element of truth.

Gary Marcus apologizes to all for the typos in the last essay (and perhaps this); he has been traveling with only a very few minute to write.

