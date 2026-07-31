The dramatic, hubris-fueled, hyper-leveraged downfall of Leopold Aschenbrenner’s high-flying hedge fund Situational Awareness. You can read the NYT coverage here , or this short summary that appeared on X:

The U.S. government shared a map of Africa that mislabeled every single country, spotted by Emily Bass :

Bonus: Reuters further reports that “the map included in the presentation contained an artificial intelligence watermark that ⁠signals it was made with OpenAI tools. The company said it was investigating the report.”

OpenAI was driven by competition to drop its prices by 80%. Who needs margins anyway?

Anthropic? They had a little cybersecurity oopsie of their own

Arvind Narayanan and a large team of others reported that AI scientists still aren’t really up to scratch, especially when it comes to open-ended research:

Who knows what tomorrow will bring.