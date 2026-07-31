Marcus on AI

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Sally's avatar
Sally
1dEdited

Good grief, all in on a technology that can't even map Africa. The Singularity, everybody!

How do you make a mistake that lets you 'accidentally' hack three different companies??? Not like I expected these companies to ever be competent but christ

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TheAISlop's avatar
TheAISlop
1dEdited

I just can't get past this feeling that these "security hacks" and "break outs" really are a setup.

Especially with those involved now begging to be regulated like airplane flights.

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