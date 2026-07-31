The seven most shambolic things that happened in AI today.
🤦♂️
No time today to cover all this in depth, and I might have missed one, but make sure to check out:
The dramatic, hubris-fueled, hyper-leveraged downfall of Leopold Aschenbrenner’s high-flying hedge fund Situational Awareness. You can read the NYT coverage here, or this short summary that appeared on X:
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The U.S. government shared a map of Africa that mislabeled every single country, spotted by Emily Bass:
Bonus: Reuters further reports that “the map included in the presentation contained an artificial intelligence watermark that signals it was made with OpenAI tools. The company said it was investigating the report.”
OpenAI was driven by competition to drop its prices by 80%. Who needs margins anyway?
Anthropic? They had a little cybersecurity oopsie of their own
MIT Technology Review reported new, disturbing adventures in jailbreaking
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Arvind Narayanan and a large team of others reported that AI scientists still aren’t really up to scratch, especially when it comes to open-ended research:
Who knows what tomorrow will bring.
Good grief, all in on a technology that can't even map Africa. The Singularity, everybody!
How do you make a mistake that lets you 'accidentally' hack three different companies??? Not like I expected these companies to ever be competent but christ
I just can't get past this feeling that these "security hacks" and "break outs" really are a setup.
Especially with those involved now begging to be regulated like airplane flights.