Marcus on AI

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D Stone's avatar
D Stone
4d

We're one news cycle away from AGI being defined as figuring out how to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Jim Ryan's avatar
Jim Ryan
4d

Any bank that has loaned a single cent to any of these AI companies in the last year deserves to lose it all and then some.

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