Marcus on AI

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Graham Lovelace's avatar
Graham Lovelace
6h

You know it’s almost as if the Trump admin was totally clueless and focused only on culture wars issues rather than grown-up governing.

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Danielle Church's avatar
Danielle Church
6h

You have it spot-on as always, Gary. If you find it as unlikely as I do that our current government can manage any of your three criteria, you might be interested to know that the newsletter/podcast/movement I'll be launching on June 29 will provide a way for the people to demand a government that can make good decisions for us, if enough of us speak with one voice.

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