The whole thing was a scam
The fix was in, and Dario never had a chance.
Probably you already saw how it all turned out. On the very same day that Altman offered public support to Amodei, he signed a deal to take away Amodei’s business, with a deal that wasn’t all that different. You can’t get more Altman than that.
But here’s the kicker: Per The New York Times,
Let that sink in. Altman had secretly been working on the deal since Wednesday.
- before he announced his support for Dario
- before Trump had denounced Anthropic
- but after Brockman had donated 25M to Trump’s PAC
It was all theatre. Dario never had a chance.
It’s one thing for the government to reject Anthropic’s terms—and entirely another to banish them permanently and, absurdly and punitively declare them a supply chain risk. Worse, they did it in favor of someone else who took pretty similar terms and happened to have given more campaign contributions.
Anthropic deserves a chance at EXACTLY the same terms; anything else reeks of corruption.
I am no fan of Amodei. I think he often overhypes things, many of which I have publicly challenged. The company ripped off a lot of writer’s work (per the $1.5B settlement), and recently walked back its core safety pledge.
But I believe in fair play. This wasn’t that.
In capitalism, the market decides.
In oligarchy, connections and donations decide.
It sure look like the US is transitioning from the former to the latter.
Transitioned (past tense
100%. At some point, we have to hope there is a US Congress interested in…<checks notes> doing the job assigned to it by the US Constitution.