It’s funny how close this competition seemed just a couple weeks ago:

That was then, 2025.

For 2026, the guy on the left is taking an early lead that’s will be hard to beat.

Collage via Malin Frithioffson [link broken because LinkedIn removed the post].

There’s a lot more that could be said here but I will give the last words to Hidden Door’s CEO and Co-founder Hilary Mason.

And, no, you won’t find me posting on X anymore.

Share