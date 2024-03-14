GenAI is messing with science. And it may get a lot worse.
Two clearest examples so far this year, are the now retracted paper with the above-mentioned rat and a new lithium battery paper, with an opening sentence clearly written by an LLM.
I am guessing there may be other errors in that paper, too, given the well-known tendency of LLMs to hallucinate in plausible ways that may initially escape notice. (Chemists, please tell me if you notice any here.)
FWIW both articles came from China, locked in a race with the US to dominate the science journal productivity statistics.
I understand the utility in using LLMs for writing and illustration etc, particularly for nonnative speakers, but the long term consequences on science may be severe.
Side note:, this is also a potential five-alarm fire for journal publishers, since for them reputation is all they have got. GenAI-created garbage could quickly overwhelm their reviewing processes, leading to a precipitous drop in reputation. Everyone in science loses. As ever, LLM developers are unlikely to be held to account.
Major publishers and aggregators are also under pressure to add chatbots to their products. Elsevier is offering Scopus AI, for example. It uses RAG and a knowledge graph, and the answers seem to come from the summaries of the papers it selects; however, it may still be very misleading. The answers are slightly different every time, depending on the papers it includes. This is not obvious to most users. Users are asking that the summaries be consistent, and Elsevier's reps were not making it obvious that this is not possible. They also said it was great for topics they did not understand, but underwhelmed when they were experts in the topic. This is a red flag to me - nearly any source looks good when you know very little, and it is hard to know what you don't know. Scopus AI may be fine if users understand that it is a place to generate ideas to explore further (and verify), but it may be a problem if users assume that it is trustworthy.
In my opinion, this sort of thing is expected, given that science has degenerated significantly from just a seeking of knowledge. A lot of science is more of a game now that is just about securing more funding for research that really won't help anyone. It's also become a religion, not in the way it operates, but regarding its societal role: people need something to believe in because religion is being displaced.
So, I wonder: does this AI fakery show the danger of AI (which is indeed a danger) or is it actually better at showing the farce of modern science?