GenAI is messing with science. And it may get a lot worse.

Two clearest examples so far this year, are the now retracted paper with the above-mentioned rat and a new lithium battery paper, with an opening sentence clearly written by an LLM.

I am guessing there may be other errors in that paper, too, given the well-known tendency of LLMs to hallucinate in plausible ways that may initially escape notice. (Chemists, please tell me if you notice any here.)

FWIW both articles came from China, locked in a race with the US to dominate the science journal productivity statistics.

I understand the utility in using LLMs for writing and illustration etc, particularly for nonnative speakers, but the long term consequences on science may be severe.

§

Side note:, this is also a potential five-alarm fire for journal publishers, since for them reputation is all they have got. GenAI-created garbage could quickly overwhelm their reviewing processes, leading to a precipitous drop in reputation. Everyone in science loses. As ever, LLM developers are unlikely to be held to account.

Gary Marcus actually has something positive to say about AI in a forthcoming post. Stay tuned.