Marcus on AI

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Amy A's avatar
Amy A
7h

Not enough people talking about these shenanigans. Retail investors aren’t real to billionaires and they are looking to fleece the upper middle class.

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Nathan Kracklauer's avatar
Nathan Kracklauer
7h

Sadly, this is another instance of our blind spot to what George Soros calls reflexivity. No model is perfect. But some models are not just imperfect; they actively shape the world as much as they describe it. The mental model behind passive investing is that the stock market always recovers and that diversification moderates risk. So it's safe to put investment on autopilot. Passive investing free-rides on the information provided by the markets' active participants. And it fulfills its own prophecy by plowing cash blindly into the index and its constituents.

Musk is now trying to free-ride on that free-ride.

We should scream to our congresspeople about Musk and about the rule-changing. But we've also created a vulnerability through passive, index-based investing.

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