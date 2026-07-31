Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James's avatar
James
15h

“Shit, shit, OpenAI got great marketing from that breach. We need to find one immediately and shout about it”.

All this looks like PR stunts to me. Said as someone who works in the cloud, builds secure environments, and understands how I’d isolate something. Heck… just ask Claude or ChatGPT.

Reply
Share
4 replies
John Huntington's avatar
John Huntington
15hEdited

OK, I'm the opposite of an AI expert, but I have some experience with networking. So let's say their models need access from the Anthropic bunker to an AI data center. I learned in the most basic networking certification class (Cisco CCNA) about how to make access control lists, where you can very simply limit access to specific IP addresses and block everything else on the router. Additionally, obviously, the AI should be blocked from accessing the router configuration. It seems to me, that with this simple, obvious, and most basic precaution, this entire episode should have been impossible. What am I missing?

Reply
Share
7 replies
77 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture