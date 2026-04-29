Marcus on AI

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TheAISlop's avatar
TheAISlop
10h

Here, here!! Well said Gary!

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
10hEdited

Your comment about Elno making the trial too much about himself is a salient point, as the presiding judge herself raised the issue during jury selection about how disliked the man is personally to a lot of people, including members of the jury pool.

It remains to be seen how much of Elno's preening ego can be suppressed during his testimony, as he does have facially a decent case against OpenAI/Altman.

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