Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chase Ashley's avatar
Chase Ashley
12h

I've come around to the position that AGI should not be the goal (or even a goal) of AI research. Humanity need targeted tools that can help people perform tasks that are beyond natural human capabilities (think AlphaFold); we do not need general purpose AI that can substitute for humans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Gary Marcus and others
Sunil Malhotra's avatar
Sunil Malhotra
13h

This is the best Christmas gift to a world waiting to exhale. Thank you Gary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
108 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Marcus
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture