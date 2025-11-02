I have long been worried that OpenAI and the LLM industry was getting too big to fail. Here, for example, was a warning I issued in January:

The thing is, it’s no longer just me.

The WSJ used the very same phrase this morning, and Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis immediately shared it:

Just a couple days ago The New Yorker all but wrote the epitaph for our era, summed up concisely by the investigative journalist Seth Harp:

§

The generative AI industry has long reminded me of Wiley E. Coyote suspended in mid-air, over the edge of the cliff, about to fall, but not until the moment he looks down:

People are starting to look down.

Gary Marcus has been warning people about the nonsensical economics of generative AI since the summer of 2023.