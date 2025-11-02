I have long been worried that OpenAI and the LLM industry was getting too big to fail. Here, for example, was a warning I issued in January:
The thing is, it’s no longer just me.
The WSJ used the very same phrase this morning, and Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis immediately shared it:
Just a couple days ago The New Yorker all but wrote the epitaph for our era, summed up concisely by the investigative journalist Seth Harp:
§
The generative AI industry has long reminded me of Wiley E. Coyote suspended in mid-air, over the edge of the cliff, about to fall, but not until the moment he looks down:
People are starting to look down.
Gary Marcus has been warning people about the nonsensical economics of generative AI since the summer of 2023.
When the stock price is the product.
“Too arrogant to succeed” is the unstated corollary of TBTF.